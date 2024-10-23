Tanzania: Support President Samia Hassan's Revival Efforts, Public Sector Urged

22 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiahama

Kibaha — LEADERS of public institutions have been urged to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision of revitalising public sector companies to meet global market demands while benefiting the nation and its people.

Coast Regional Commissioner Mr Abubakar Kunenge made this call on Tuesday during the opening of a five-day training program on Sustainable Leadership and Management of Public Sector Enterprises (SLM-PESA) at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Kibaha Town.

Mr Kunenge noted that since taking office three years ago, President Samia has worked diligently to restore struggling public companies and her efforts are beginning to show positive results.

He emphasised her leadership motto of "Stability, Continuity and Change" alongside the 4Rs: Resilience, Reform, Rebuild and Reconciliation, as a model of effective leadership.

On August 24, the President highlighted the importance of public companies in supervising government reforms to enable them to operate independently and enhance benefits for the people.

Mr Kunenge urged public sector leaders to implement these directives to drive development in the country, stressing that public companies are vital to the government and that the private sector relies on a supportive public environment to function effectively.

ALSO READ: Samia's tactical initiative: 2024 finance amendments review

Prof Marcellina Chijoriga, principal of the leadership school, noted that the training includes 14 modules under the theme "Leadership for Inclusivity and Impact."

She noted that the program is designed to address current needs and improve leadership performance. "The public sector is crucial for national development.

Despite perceptions that public companies are no longer significant, the government recognises their importance and has initiated reforms to strengthen the sector," she pointed out.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.