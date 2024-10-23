Uganda: Four Mpox Cases Confirmed in Ankole Region

Four Mpox cases have been confirmed in the Ankole region, raising concerns about potential community transmission and prompting a swift public health response.

Halson Kagure, the Public Relations Officer at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, confirmed that two cases involve a couple from Mbarara City--a 34-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife.

"They presented with rashes, general body weakness, and other symptoms when they arrived at the hospital," Kagure explained. The couple tested positive for mpox at the Uganda Virus Research Institute and is currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Treatment Center, where they are under close observation.

The other two cases have been reported in Isingiro District, with the patients receiving care at Rugaaga Health Center IV.

City Health Officer Keiruky Longino Mugisha has called for heightened vigilance among residents. "We urge everyone to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of mpox, including adhering to recommended hygiene practices and promptly reporting any suspicious symptoms," Mugisha stated, underscoring the importance of community cooperation and awareness in controlling the disease.

In response to the confirmed cases, local health authorities have rolled out stringent infection prevention measures and bolstered surveillance efforts across the region. Mugisha assured that any suspected cases will be swiftly investigated to curb further transmission.

The Ministry of Health has noted that Uganda experiences periodic mpox outbreaks, emphasising the need for robust public health strategies and preparedness to manage such incidents.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official health channels and adhere to public health guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization. Key recommendations include maintaining good hygiene, avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, and seeking medical attention if unusual symptoms appear.

As the situation unfolds, health officials remain committed to protecting the community's well-being and effectively managing the ongoing mpox cases.