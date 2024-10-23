Uganda: Speaker Demands Roko Accountability As Oversight Visit Faces Obstruction

The situation has prompted calls for an investigation into the status of Roko employees, especially concerning their payments, as concerns grow over the company's financial health.

Speaker Anitah Among has insisted that Roko Construction Company must account for the funds it has received after the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Joel Ssenyonyi, called for accountability during a recent oversight attempt.

The visit was met with resistance as Roko declined to allow the opposition team entry to their headquarters.

"The refusal to grant access raises serious concerns about what Roko has to hide," said Ssenyonyi.

He emphasized the need for transparency in light of substantial government investments in Roko, particularly regarding ongoing projects such as the Parliament chambers and the Inspectorate of Government House (IGG House), both of which remain unfinished.

Speaker Among remarked, "We have no issue with funding Roko, but we demand a clear account of how this money has been utilized.

The Auditor General and the Ministry of Finance must provide the public with explanations regarding this matter."

The situation has prompted calls for an investigation into the status of Roko employees, especially concerning their payments, as concerns grow over the company's financial health.

Ssenyonyi highlighted the urgent need to determine whether workers are receiving their dues on time.

Minister Musaazi questioned the necessity of the LOP's oversight at Roko headquarters, stating, "It's important to clarify the objectives of such visits. Oversight is meant to ensure proper procedures are followed in government contracts, but we must understand the specific concerns being raised."

As the debate over accountability and transparency continues, the opposition remains firm in its calls for clearer communication regarding government spending in the construction sector, particularly concerning Roko.

Stakeholders and the public await further developments as the situation evolves and demands for accountability grow louder.