Rwanda: Farmers Shift to Short-Cycle Crops Amidst Minimal Rains

Farmers without access to irrigation systems are increasingly turning to short-cycle and climate-resilient crops, such as sweet potatoes, beans, and cassava, due to delayed and minimal rainfall in some parts of the country.

The country is currently in Agriculture Season A, which begins in September and traditionally accounts for 70% of the total agricultural production. This season, however, has faced significant challenges due to insufficient rainfall, leading farmers to adapt their strategies.

Evariste Tugirinshuti, President of the Rwanda Maize Farmer Cooperatives Federation, says growing maize when rains are minimal is impossible.

"Farmers were supposed to finish planting maize seeds by September 30. However, at that time, there was no rain in some parts of the country.

While rainfall began in October, only 40% of farmers in certain areas were able to plant. At this stage, it is no longer viable to plant maize, so we are shifting to short-cycle crops like sweet potatoes and beans."

Tugirinshuti added that many farmers are already experiencing losses, having invested in seeds, fertilisers, labour, and other inputs, only to see their crops fail due to the lack of rain.

The government allocated Rwf54.2 billion for subsidies on mineral fertilisers and seeds (maize, wheat, and soybean) for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, with 65% of the total subsidy budget directed toward Agriculture Season 2025 A (September 2024 to February 2025).

However, farmers like Tugirinshuti are urging for more support in acquiring alternative seeds. The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) has already started distributing sweet potato vines in response to the challenging weather conditions.

Impact on Crop Production

Despite projections that agricultural output in Season 2025 A would rise by 10%, farmers fear that this target will not be met without additional interventions.

"In Kayonza District, we have also faced minimal rains," said Andre Nambajimana, a farmer in the district. "The government should subsidize the cost of dam sheets to help collect rainwater for irrigation."

The Eastern and Southern provinces have been the hardest hit by the delayed rains, according to Florence Uwamahoro, Deputy Director General in charge of Agriculture Development at RAB.

In contrast, parts of the Western and Northern provinces managed to plant on time, though some areas, such as Gicumbi, Nyagatare, and Gatsibo, also experienced rainfall delays.

As a result, the government is now distributing sweet potato vines in regions where maize crops failed to germinate due to a lack of rain. "If maize is planted and there's no rain for three weeks, the seeds won't germinate. We are replacing maize with sweet potatoes and beans in these areas to ensure food security," Uwamahoro explained.

Sweet potatoes now account for 5.2% of the total cultivated land in Rwanda.

Pests and Irrigation Challenges

Farmers are also being urged to remain vigilant against pests such as fall armyworms, which pose a significant threat to maize crops.

Rwanda plans to increase its irrigated farmland from 71,000 hectares in 2024 to 131,000 hectares by 2029, as part of its broader strategy to cope with climate change. Irrigation pumps are being distributed to farmers near water sources, providing a critical buffer against prolonged dry spells.

Germain Nkima, a crop protection scientist, emphasised the need for more pest management techniques and pest-resistant seeds.

"Climate change has made crops more vulnerable to pests and diseases. Maize can be attacked by fall armyworms in their early growth stages, and beans are often targeted by aphids. Fruit trees like mangoes and avocados are also susceptible," he noted.

The government has stockpiled pesticides to combat these threats, and a new five-year Rwanda Agricultural Biotechnology Programme has been launched, costing Rwf13 billion, to develop cassava, maize, and potato varieties that are resistant to pests and diseases.

Rwanda is currently grappling with an increased prevalence of fall armyworm, drought-affected maize, brown streak disease in cassava, and late blight in potatoes.

The Biosafety Act, enacted in February 2024, aims to ensure the safe handling and use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to address these agricultural challenges.