Zimbabwe: President Calls for Responsive and Futuristic Resolutions As Zanu-PF Politburo Meets

THE 21st Zanu PF Annual People's Conference has kicked off today with a Politburo meeting held at the party headquarters with all the members in high spirits, which signifies unity of purpose among the party leadership.

The Politburo which is currently underway will receive final reports on the state of preparedness to hold the conference.

During the session, the Politburo will also receive the Central Committee report to the 21st National Annual People's Conference in line with the dictates of the party's constitution.

Addressing the 379th session of the Politburo this afternoon, Zanu PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa said this year's conference beckons senior party members to craft responsive and futuristic resolutions.

"It is important to note that this year's conference beckons us all to rally our energies and abilities with regard to crafting responsive and futuristic resolutions. This will go a long way in fostering broad and collective responsibilities to realise a modern and industrialised Zimbabwe, which benefits the citizenry," said President Mnangagwa.

He applauded the organising committee and the host province, Bulawayo, for the work done in preparing for this year's conference.

"I want to applaud you all, including the Coordinating Committee, party staff and our hosts Bulawayo Province for the preparatory work undertaken in the build-up to this year's conference.

"The dedication and loyalty to the party, as well as the unity and focus witnessed so far must remain throughout the conference. It should be embedded in our work ethic and broader organisational culture.

"As we set our focus on the conference, it is critically important that the party locates the overarching need to support, re-vitalise and re-calibrate our manufacturing sector as an urgent and central task," he said.