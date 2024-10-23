Somalia: South Korea Funds UNFPA Initiative to Improve Sexual and Reproductive Health in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched a three-year initiative funded by South Korea's International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) aimed at improving access to vital sexual and reproductive health services and addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in Somalia.

The project, titled "Programme to Provide Lifesaving and Integrated SRH and GBV Services in Humanitarian Settings in the Africa Region," focuses on enhancing health services in countries affected by long-term crises with Somalia as a key beneficiary.

This initiative aligns with Somalia's National Development Plan 2020-2024 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly in improving the health and well-being of women and girls in humanitarian settings. The programme addresses critical issues such as family planning, maternal health and GBV, aiming to strengthen the support systems in place for women and children.

Dr. Mary Otieno, UNFPA Representative to Somalia, underscored the importance of the project stating that it provides a critical opportunity to boost healthcare access for women and girls in the country. She expressed confidence that the initiative would positively impact around 540,000 individuals across Somalia helping to foster healthier and more resilient communities.

"Access to health services is not just a right; it's a lifeline," Dr. Otieno said. "This initiative will empower women and girls in Somalia paving the way for healthier communities and brighter futures for all."

Speaking virtually at the event, Jang Hee Im, Director of KOICA's Kenya office, highlighted the significance of the project in uplifting vulnerable communities and reaffirmed KOICA's commitment to supporting similar efforts across Africa. He cited ongoing projects in Mali, South Sudan and the Central African Republic as part of KOICA's wider engagement across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering vulnerable communities," Director Im stated. "This initiative not only addresses immediate health needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term change across Africa."

Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, Chairman of the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), concluded the event by reaffirming his agency's dedication to the initiative. He stressed the crucial role of regional ministries in supporting vulnerable Somalis particularly women and children and thanked UNFPA and KOICA for their collaborative efforts.

Somalia continues to face severe challenges in sexual and reproductive health with high maternal mortality rates and limited access to essential services. Gender-based violence remains a pervasive issue particularly in conflict-affected areas where stigma often prevents victims from seeking help. This new UNFPA-KOICA initiative aims to address these critical issues and provide sustainable support for women and girls across Somalia.