South Africa: Minister Tolashe Wishes Social Grant Beneficiaries Well in Matric Exams

22 October 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has sent well wishes to the beneficiaries of social grants who will be writing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

According to the records of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) there are 696 886 social grants beneficiaries writing the NSC exams which commenced on Monday.

The department has, through SASSA, invested R46 677 286 420 in the Class of 2024 from 1997 to current financial year to support the learners.

In the 2023 academic year, 556 133 social grant beneficiaries wrote their final matric exams and 451 578 passed, achieving an 81.3% pass rate.

The Minister said this success rate is testament to the substantive positive impact and outcomes of comprehensive social security on the health and well-being of children.

"Social assistance is the biggest government programme to deal with poverty. As the class of 2024 sits for the final examination, we understand the path that you have travelled, and we wish you the best of luck as you write your examinations," the Minister said.

Social grants beneficiaries are encouraged to apply to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for assistance with tertiary education.

