Sudan: AfDB Support Food Security Project in Sudan With $176.8 Million

Portsudan — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved the allocation of a grant of about $100 million from the resources of the African Development Fund of the Bank Group to finance the second phase of the wheat production project in Sudan with the aim of providing food security crops in the country.

The Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mohamed Bashar Mohamed, stated in a press statement on Tuesday, that the AfDB's approval of the aforementioned grant came in accordance with the sixteenth replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-16) to support 37 low-income African countries, indicating that it was agreed to benefit from the amounts allocated to Sudan and the aforementioned amount was approved to finance the second phase of the wheat production project with the aim of providing integrated food security, provided that implementation is carried out through the World Food Program (WFP) as a third party in 2025.

The Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning explained that the World Food Program is already undertaking the implementation of the emergency wheat production project in Sudan, which was previously signed in 2022 with funding from the African Development Bank with a grant of approximately $76.8 million for two years that will continue until the current year 2024.