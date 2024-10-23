Somalia Secures $100m for Climate-Resilient Agriculture From GCF

23 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Songdo, South Korea — Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, a prominent figure in climate finance, expressed her delight at attending the 40th Board Meeting of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), where a historic decision was made to allocate $100 million for climate-resilient agriculture in Somalia.

In an unprecedented move, the GCF Board approved what is described as one of the fastest single-country projects in the Fund's history. The initiative aims to bolster Somalia's capacity to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change through sustainable farming practices.

The project's rapid approval highlights the urgency of addressing climate impacts in vulnerable nations like Somalia, where agriculture is not only a livelihood but a cornerstone of national stability. This investment is poised to enhance food security, improve water management, and promote resilient agriculture techniques across the country.

Al-Makhzoumi, reflecting on the significance of the event, stated, "This approval marks a pivotal moment for climate resilience in Somalia, showing that when there's a will, the international community can act swiftly to support those most in need."

The approval at the GCF meeting, held in Songdo, underscores the global commitment to aiding countries on the front lines of climate change, with Somalia now set to benefit from innovative approaches to ensure its agricultural sector can withstand future climate challenges.

