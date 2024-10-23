Zimbabwe: Canadian Investors Eye Zim Opportunities

22 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

 

Canadian investors are keen to take up the numerous investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe, the country's Ambassador Adler Aristilde has said.

A delegation of investors from Canada were in Zimbabwe last week, exploring business opportunities, with focus on clean energy, manufacturing, ICT, mining, agriculture and education.

This comes as the Second Republic's engagement and re-engagement drive continues to pay off.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Amb Aristilde said: "We have a delegation of 25 investors who visited Zimbabwe last week to explore opportunities.

"I met with a number of ministers who spoke to Canadian investors on possible areas of investment.

"I came here to see what Zanu PF is doing since they play a role in what Zimbabweans expect.

"I learned a lot about the history of the party and how it continues to operate today."

On his part, Cde Mutsvangwa said the Canadian ambassador wanted to understand more on how Zanu PF works.

"We do appreciate Canada's strength particularly in the financial services and mineral industries.

"We discussed issues on how we can amplify the ambit of the Zimbabwe and Canada relations so that we can deliver shared prosperity," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to re-join the Commonwealth, riding on the mantra, "friend to all and an enemy to none".

