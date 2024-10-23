Zimbabwe: Global Steel Magnet Praises President

German — Born Dr Anton Mylnchak, who is advising on the global steel industry, has praised President Mnangagwa for the setting up of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) in Manhize, which is expected to considerably boost the economy.

Dr Mylnchak, who hails from Dortmund in the Ruhr Valley, the original and pre-eminent steel base of Germany, has been in the country and visited the fast-growing Manhize plant to have an appreciation of the work being done there.

He was accompanied to Manhize by Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.

It was after the visit that he praised President Mnangagwa "on his towering achievement in setting up the Manhize steel plant".

Said Dr Mylnchak: "Zimbabwe has scored both in horizontal and vertical integration of blast furnaces, coke oven batteries, limestone processing plant, oxygen plant and power plant.

"With more conducive policies and encouraging incentives, Zimbabwe is assured of sustained prosperity.

"Steel is the staple food and life blood of all the national economic development and the rewarding modernisation. Vision 2030 is eminently assured."

He emphasised that his comments were well-placed considering that he comes from the Ruhr Region, the historical heartland of the global class German Steel Industry.

Thereafter, Dr Mylnchak met Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and discussed a number of issues that are expected to deliver world-class downstream steel fabrication industry using the raw product; pig iron, billets and rebar steel from Manhize.

The two sides also spoke about setting up a Zimbabwe Steel and Base Metal Academy, riding on renowned German prowess in steel making.

They also discussed skills and investment for Zimbabwe, to carve out a niche in making quality steel products for the discerning global steel market.

Sources that attended the engagements said there were animated and intense exchanges on how the past glory of the Bulawayo steel industry can be revived and grow on the back of the Manhize steel plant.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and the ministry's Permanent Secretary Dr Thomas Utete Ushe also took part in the discussions.

The Manhize steel plant is expected to become one of Africa's leading steel plants in the next few years.

Already, about 2 000 people have been employed at the plant, which is forecast to generate US$5 billion in annual revenues at its peak, with over 150 000 people employed in 10 years.

Dr Mylnchak lived in Matola, Mozambique between 1978 and 1979 and worked with the ZANU Publicity and Information Department.