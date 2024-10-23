Zimbabwe: Zimparks Launches Investigation After Three Lions Are Beheaded

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is investigating a case of poaching after three lions were found beheaded in Hwange National Park.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the lions had their feet and heads chopped off.

"We are investigating a suspected case of lions poaching in Hwange, the suspects used a heavy calibre rifle before they chopped the heads and feet of the lions," he said.

Zimbabwe has been fighting poaching for years and according to ZimParks the situation has improved.

The Authority has an antipoaching budget of US$5 million which has seen it winning especially in the Hwange- Matetsi block.

However, some reports say the country has lost close to US$8 million since 2019 as over 420 Big Five animals have been killed by poachers from 2019.

ZimParks latest statistics say 422 elephants, rhinoceros, lions and buffalos valued at approximately US$7 786 000 have been killed over the last five years.