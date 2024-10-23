Malawi: MEC Chair Speaks Out - 'I Am Not MCP, I Was Appointed Because of My Qualifications.'

Chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Anabella Mtalimanja has challenged Malawians that her appointment was based on her qualifications as the High Court not affiliation to personalities or institutions.

In an exclusive interview with Zodiak, Mtalimanja underlined that she doesn't belong to any political grouping, she is not MCP and her resolve is to serve the interest of Malawians according to the laws of the country.

She said: "My appointment followed the laid out procedures. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) nominated me to the president. The president made the appointment. I didn't apply for this job. I am a judge of High Court. I have just been assigned this role. Once my term is over, I will go back to the judiciary.

Mtalimanja further emphasized that if there is anyone who wants to question her appointment, they should question her qualification.

Mtalimanja is the Judge-in-Charge of the High Court Criminal Division, Lilongwe Registry. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) degree from the University of Malawi (1999) and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Melbourne, Australia (2005). She is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, (FCIArb) London (2021).

Before joining the Judiciary, she worked in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs as Senior State Advocate, Senior Assistant Chief State Advocate, Legislative Draftsperson, and Administrator General. She was appointed Judge of the High Court on 19th June, 2013.