Uganda: 'Everybody Here Is Having Two Lives or Phones': the Devastating Impact of Criminalization On Digital Spaces for LGBTQ People in Uganda

press release

In this report, Amnesty International has documented how the threats and presence of various forms of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TfGBV) against LGBTQ people, in a context of criminalization, and the passage of AHA 2023 in particular, has forced LGBTQ individuals and organizations to alter their digital presence and behaviour.

Many have been forced to deactivate their accounts, delete and/or censor posts, unfollow accounts that post LGBTQ content for fear of being outed, and also had to limit the content shared on organizational websites, which has impacted the reach of LGBTQ rights messaging and advocacy.

