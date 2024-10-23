Kenya Power Working to Restore Electricity in Parts of Garissa

23 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya Power says it is working to restore electricity in parts of Garissa that have been hit by a blackout .

According to the utility company, the affected areas which include Madogo, Bangale KBC, Iftin, Bulla Game, Bulla Mzuri, Tawakal, Bashal, Modika, Garissa University, and surrounding areas experienced outages following faults at the KETRACO Substation that serves the area.

The firm indicated that the team from KETRACO and Kenya Power is on-site working to resolve the issue and ensure electricity is restored in the affected areas.

"Parts of Garissa town have been without power since yesterday due to a fault at a KETRACO Substation that serves the area. A dedicated team from KETRACO and Kenya Power is on-site working to resolve the issue. Power restoration is expected later today," Kenya power stated.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the outage. Thank you for your patience and understanding," it added.

In efforts to stabilize the grid Kenya Power has been conducting planned system maintenance across various parts of the country to enhance power supply.

