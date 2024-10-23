South Africa: Queering the Pitch - SAPS Gets Into Gender Muddle On New Case Docket Forms

In new forms for reporting a crime, the South African Police Service asks complainants to indicate whether they are male, female -- or gay.

The vexed question of how many genders exist in 2024 has been answered by the South African Police Service: there are eight options for gender on its latest forms.

They are Male, Female, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex or Queer.

That's according to SAPS form 3M(a), required when opening a case docket at a South African police station, which now lists the above options for an individual to choose from under "Gender".

Confirming that the form was real, spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told Daily Maverick: "The officer opening the case docket must complete [the form], but it contains personal details of the complainant or victim."

In offering individuals the right to classify themselves by choosing from those eight categories, SAPS appears to have confused gender identity with sexual orientation.

In basic terms, sexual orientation -- the L, G, B, and Q options on the form -- refers to who one is attracted to, whereas gender identity refers to whether one considers oneself as male, female -- or, as has gained acceptance in recent years, a blend of both, or neither.

As the saying goes: "Sexuality is who you...