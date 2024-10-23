South Africa: Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers Launch 4th Annual Maverickids to Combat Child Illiteracy

The 240-page activity book - with engaging topics ranging from artificial intelligence and career exploration, to fun projects designed to stimulate critical thinking - is available online now.

Daily Maverick and Maverick451, in partnership with Gift of the Givers, are proud to announce the release of the MavericKids Activity Book Volume 4: Smart, curious and independent, now available from the Daily Maverick Shop.

Four years ago, Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers joined forces and launched an annual initiative to compile all of the best inserts from the DM168 newspaper's MavericKids section into a kids' book to address the increasingly alarming rates of child illiteracy in South Africa. According to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, a staggering 81% of South Africa's Grade 4s cannot read for meaning.

The fourth edition continues its legacy as an essential educational resource. For every copy sold, Daily Maverick will donate an additional copy to Gift of the Givers for distribution to children in need. Each donated book will be accompanied by a stationery pack, ensuring young pupils are adequately equipped.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, lauds the success of previous editions, thousands of which have been distributed across the country: "Daily Maverick, through the generous support of...