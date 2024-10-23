South Africa: Taiwan - South Africa's Newest Can of Diplomatic Worms

The location of Taiwan's liaison office threatens to once more land it in an awkward diplomatic situation that will eat at South Africa's credibility.

South Africa's decision to demand that Taiwan move its representative office from Pretoria has grave implications for South Africa's sovereignty and risks upending South Africa's wider trade and investment relations with third parties for no benefit, save fuzzier ties with another autocrat.

These risks should not be brushed over by a political fantasy about whether Taiwan is a country or not.

South Africa ended its formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan in 1998 when then president Nelson Mandela entered into a formal relationship with China which required the acknowledgement of the "One-China Principle".

This principle essentially asserts that Taiwan is part of China and not an independent state that deserves recognition.

Although formal relations ended, South Africa and Taiwan have maintained "Liaison Offices" which have essentially functioned as embassies. South Africa has a liaison office in Taipei and Taiwan has liaison offices in Pretoria and Cape Town.

The reasons behind these continued relations are obvious. There is a large settled Taiwanese community in South Africa which requires the services of a liaison office and there are ongoing business connections and investments, especially in light industry.

The biggest problem with...