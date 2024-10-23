South Africa: History Revised - MK Party Shifts Blame for State Capture At SOEs

22 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

South African state-owned enterprises are still trying to recover from the effects of State Capture and the losses incurred during the Covid-19 lockdowns. While the government is highlighting recovery efforts, the MK party is blaming others for 'sabotage'. The kicker: it did not mention Lucky Montana, the one person within its ranks most implicated in wrongdoing at Prasa.

State Capture and privatisation were keywords during a Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) meeting over the finances of three state-owned enterprises (SOEs) on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, during an appearance by Transport Minister Barbara Creecey.

After a salvo of questions, it was David Skosana, an MP from the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, who said he believed the State Capture Commission report was not "binding" and that 11 people had taken the report on review.

Skosana and the MK party have throughout their tenure in Parliament sought to make comments and questions which either dispute or simply revise the country's history of State Capture, especially when it comes to the party's president and former state president Jacob Zuma.

They played the same tune on Tuesday.

First was the MK party's Thalente Kubheka, who claimed that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was being defunded - despite bailouts provided by the Treasury.

He said: "We've got derailments all over the country because Prasa has been deliberately sabotaged and we know that it's been deliberately sabotaged. If you ask that who has been managing the downfall of these...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

