Kenya: Jambojet Wins African Low-Cost Airline Title for Third Consecutive Year

23 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyan low-cost carrier Jambojet has been named Africa's Leading Low-Cost Airline for the third year in a row by the World Travel Awards, which recognize excellence in the tourism and airline sectors.

Jambojet's CEO and Managing Director, Karanja Ndegwa, attributed this achievement to the airline's commitment to high-quality service and innovation.

He expressed pride in the recognition, especially as the airline marks its 10th anniversary and continues to expand across the region.

Ndegwa reaffirmed Jambojet's growth strategy, which focuses on serving underserved markets through increased route offerings and enhanced service delivery.

The airline currently operates local and regional routes to destinations like Mombasa, Malindi, Eldoret, Zanzibar, and Goma in the DRC.

Earlier this year, Jambojet was also recognized by ch-aviation for having Africa's second youngest fleet, with an average age of 5.23 years.

The airline plans to continue investing in its fleet to expand its network and increase flight frequencies on existing routes.

