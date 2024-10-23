Uganda: Glovo's Commitment to Food Security - Over 500,000 Meals Delivered in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda — As the world observed World Food Day under the theme, "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future" Glovo Uganda stands at the forefront of tackling food insecurity nationwide.

Glovo, a leading on-demand delivery platform, reaffirms its commitment to addressing food insecurity in Uganda by delivering over 500,000 social meals through its Glovo Access initiative.

Since March 2024, Glovo Access has enabled the delivery of over 500,000 social meals, ensuring that vulnerable populations across Uganda receive nutritious food. The initiative, which provides free logistics services for NGOs and community-based organisations to deliver meals to vulnerable and underserved communities, not only tackles hunger but also empowers individuals and families by fostering a more equitable society.

Specifically, Glovo's partnership with Haba na Haba food bank allows them to visit markets to rescue surplus food that would have been wasted. This, along with generous contributions from local traders, is redistributed to those in need.

"Glovo is committed to leveraging its technology and partnerships to make measurable strides in reducing food surplus" said Ivy Maingi, General Manager for Glovo Uganda.

"At Glovo Uganda, we believe that food security is a fundamental human right. This World Food Day theme, 'Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future' underscores our commitment to creating lasting solutions to food insecurity. Our focus is not only on delivering meals today but on building a healthier, more equitable future for all Ugandans,"

Having expanded its collaboration with Haba na Haba Food Bank to rescue food from 18 routes, Glovo Access Uganda is now able to reach more underserved communities, ensuring that food accessibility extends to vulnerable populations. By the end of 2024, Glovo Access aims to deliver over 800,000 meals, further solidifying its role as a key player in addressing food insecurity in Uganda.

"Glovo Access expansion to more areas demonstrates our commitment to bridging the gap in food accessibility for all Ugandans, ensuring that our innovative delivery solutions reach those who need them the most," said Daphne Kabereri, Impact and Sustainability Lead, Africa.

As Glovo Uganda continues to expand its social initiatives, the company is committed to collaborating with local partners and NGOs to amplify its impact.

Glovo Uganda invites the public to stay engaged and follow its journey toward a more food- secure Uganda via its official social media page @glovo_ug. With innovative solutions and strong community partnerships, Glovo remains dedicated to driving positive change and building a healthier, more equitable society.