South Africa: More Than Half of Gauteng People Say South Africa Is a Failed State - Survey

22 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

The latest Quality of Life survey in Gauteng finds people hungrier, feeling more precarious and less happy than they have been in a long time. Trust in the government is at an all-time low too.

The largest longitudinal survey of life in Gauteng has found it is getting so much harder for the people of the country's bread-basket province.

For 15 years, the Gauteng City Region Observatory (GCRO) has measured quality of life and satisfaction with the government. Its latest survey of 33 indicators has found that more than half of those interviewed believe South Africa is a failed state - on safety, quality of government and their ability to progress. One in four people in South Africa lives in Gauteng.

"We've witnessed an overall decline," says Rashid Seedat, the executive director of the GCRO. "I would venture to say poor governance has been a significant contributor to the current state of affairs."

Trust in government was low, with more than 70% of those surveyed saying government officials do not put people first.

"There are signs we could move in the right direction. We've reached the bottom of the barrel and hopefully begin climbing out," says Seedat. He is referring to the national indicators of better growth and employment which can feed into Gauteng's quality of life.

Income and employment numbers threw up...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.