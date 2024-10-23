South Africa: Former Minister Mdladlana to Be Honoured With Special Official Funeral Category 2

Acting President Paul Mashatile has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 to honour former Minister of Labour and High Commissioner to Canada, Membathisi Mphumzi Shepherd Mdladlana.

Mashatile has also offered his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the former Minister, who passed away on Friday, 18 October 2024 at the age of 72.

"The Special Official Funeral Category 2 designated by the Acting President will entail ceremonial elements presented by the South African Police Service.

"The occasion will take place in Cape Town on Saturday, 26 October 2024. Further details will be communicated in due course," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Acting President further declared that the National Flag be flown at half-mast around the country from Wednesday until the evening of the funeral.

A teacher by training and a former school principal, Mdladlana became a member of South Africa's first democratic Parliament in 1994.

Four years later, he was appointed Minister of Labour by President Nelson Mandela and was retained in this role by Presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

Mdladlana was a seasoned African National Congress (ANC) activist, a passionate teacher, unionist and founding member and first president of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) from 1990 to 1994.

He was also Ambassador of South Africa in Burundi and High Commissioner of South Africa to Canada.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, have also expressed their profound sadness at the passing of Mdladlana.

The Presiding Officers said Mdladlana was a stalwart of South Africa's democratic transformation, whose legacy of service and commitment will forever be remembered.

"As one of the pioneering members of the first post-apartheid Parliament, he played an instrumental role in navigating the country through the complexities of its early democratic journey. His significant contributions to the drafting of the Bill of Rights are a lasting testament to his dedication to safeguarding the fundamental freedoms of all South Africans," the Presiding Officers said.

Throughout his career, Mdladlana held several key positions, each marked by his leadership and unwavering resolve to serve the nation: Chairperson of the Constitutional Assembly Committee (Theme Committee Four); Member of the Home Affairs Portfolio Committee; Whip of the Parliamentary Programming Committee; Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Scout Union of South Africa; Minister of Labour (1998-2009); Ambassador to Burundi and High Commissioner to Canada.

Mdladlana's commitment extended far beyond his political and diplomatic roles. He was a tireless advocate for education and the rights of educators. As co-founder and the first President of SADTU, he was instrumental in championing the professionalisation of the teaching profession and advancing the rights of educators.

His leadership in the education sector strengthened the public education system and underscored his belief in education as the bedrock for a more just and prosperous society.

"South Africa has lost a political giant and a trailblazer in our democratic education system. Mr. Mdladlana's contribution is enshrined in the foundation of our democracy and the national education framework.

"His relentless pursuit of equality, his passion for justice, and his unwavering commitment to empowering future generations through education remain an enduring source of inspiration," the Presiding Officers said.