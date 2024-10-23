South Africa: Eastern Cape Disaster Teams On High Alert

Eastern Cape disaster teams continue to monitor areas that experience frequent flooding, and are ready to initiate evacuation procedures if required, says Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Zolile Williams.

This follows weather warnings ranging between 2 and 6 for disruptive rainfalls from the South African Weather Service (SAWS)

"We have ensured availability of places of safety, including relief support by the relevant sector departments to support municipalities," Williams said.

Williams said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) remains on high alert in case of disaster. In collaboration with Municipal Disaster Management Centres, the province has increased its level of preparedness to its highest.

"This means all municipalities, especially coastal ones, have activated their disaster readiness plans. Our municipalities are timeously advising us about any incidents, in line with the provincial response procedures.

"We stand ready to provide additional support, including access to schools, given the start of matric exams," Williams said.

The National Senior Certificate examinations got underway on Monday.

The MEC also urged all key stakeholders involved to play their part and immediately report and attend to incidents.

"We also encourage our municipal leadership to show visibility in hot spot areas during this period to mitigate disasters and offer support," Williams said.

READ | SAWS warns of disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms

Places of safety

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) said people in areas affected by localised flooding have been moved to places of safety, including local halls.

Some of the affected areas are under Ibhayi, Motherwell, Northern Areas and Lapland.

"As a relief measure, residents have been moved to Sunshine School, Missionvale Care Centre and the UCC Church.

"NMBM's Disaster Management Directorate will be moving residents from Lapland to Tambo Hall. Residents from Veeplaas and Soweto will be moved to Veeplaas Community Hall, and residents from Soweto and Salamntu will be moved to Soweto Community Hall.

"Residents will be provided with mattresses, blankets and soup, whilst mop-up operations continue. Gift of the Givers, Shoprite, NHC Nama Royal House, Al-Imdaad Foundation and SASCO Pepsi Co have donated warm meals that will go to residents who have been moved to the evacuation halls," the municipality said.

The municipality has also urged motorists to remain vigilant when driving in Gqeberha.

Motorists have also been urged to avoid driving on the following roads:

· Third Avenue Dip.

· Boswell Street toward the M4 Freeway.

· Standford Road & Drew Street.

· Allister Miller Drive.

· Marine Drive & Brookes Hill Road.

· Kleinskool & Bethelsdorp Roads.

· N2 Freeway behind Deal Party.

· La Roche Drive & Strandfontein Road.

· Kempston Road, Sidwell Area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Cape Road & 3rd Avenue.

· Old Grahamstown Road, Swartkops area.

· Ingwe Road, Motherwell.

· Addo Road, Motherwell.

· Struanway Road, Struandale.

· M4 Freeway toward Russell Road - Campanile area.

"Despatch traffic officers are patrolling main routes and are on point duty at major intersections. The Joint Operations Centre was activated [on Monday], and updates will follow timeously," the municipality said.

The metro further urged all residents, especially children, to refrain from swimming in flooded areas.

"Bodies of water may be in contact with live electricity substations, mini substations, cables, or Central Distribution Units. This causes a great risk of electrocution," the municipality warned.