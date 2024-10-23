South Africa: Social Development Committee to Be Briefed On Alleged Weaknesses in Sassa's Social Grant Payment System

document

Tomorrow, the Portfolio Committee on Social Development will spotlight allegations of fraud in the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

Mr Joel Cedras and Mr Veer Gosai will brief the committee on the findings of alleged weaknesses in SASSA's social grants payment system and fraud in the application process for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. The committee will also hear SASSA's response to the allegations made by Mr Cedras and Mr Gosai.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: M46, Ground Floor, Marks Building, Parliament