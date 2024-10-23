South Africa: Social Development Committee to Be Briefed On Alleged Weaknesses in Sassa's Social Grant Payment System

23 October 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

Tomorrow, the Portfolio Committee on Social Development will spotlight allegations of fraud in the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

Mr Joel Cedras and Mr Veer Gosai will brief the committee on the findings of alleged weaknesses in SASSA's social grants payment system and fraud in the application process for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. The committee will also hear SASSA's response to the allegations made by Mr Cedras and Mr Gosai.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: M46, Ground Floor, Marks Building, Parliament

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.