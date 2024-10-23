South Africa: Select Committee On Security and Justice On Oversight Visit to Border Management Authority At Beitbridge

document

The Select Committee on Security and Justice yesterday commenced with its oversight programme in Limpopo by visiting the Border Management Authority at the Beitbridge facility.

Committee Chairperson Ms Jane Mananiso said this forms part of the committee's two-day oversight visit to the province. Today's engagement included briefings from the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Services (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force and the South African Revenue Service.

The committee called for stronger working relationships through integration and co-operation in order to enhance cohesion and better management of the border. The committee noted that operations at border were not aligned, and old and outdated infrastructure needed urgent attention.

Ms Mananiso said the committee agreed unanimously that corruption and fraud must be dealt with decisively. "Integrity and professionalism must be prioritized and instilled in officials.

"We want to see real change and we would want a detailed progress report on all matters raised by members now and during the tour with timelines," emphasised Ms Mananiso.

The committee then undertook a site visit of the border facilities, including a visit to the new biometrics movement control system, a more advanced system that engages with various databases to combat corruption.

The committee also visited the vehicle inspection point - where they can detect stolen vehicles. "We noted and want to commend this new system used to intercept stolen vehicles as we have been informed it has led to several arrests."

Another advancement to assist at the border is new technology used to identify fraudulent documents and passports. "We are pleased to note that the records produced by SAPS, using this technology, are admissible in court and is expected to be rolled out to ports," said Ms Mananiso. She noted that the committee requested a comprehensive report of the functioning of the gadget including statistics of how many criminals were apprehended that way.

The committee also drove along the bordering river and noted that with about 160 km of borderline, it is a challenge to manage with the current staff complement. Regarding challenges with cross border issues, the committee said it was important to look towards regional co-operation with the Southern African Development Community.

The oversight visit continues today with visits to the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court and Thohoyandou Police station.