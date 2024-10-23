South Africa: Police Probe Shooting Incident, Five Men Found Dead Inside a Shack in New Brighton

23 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are investigating a case of murder (five counts), after the recovery of five bodies (men) with gunshot wounds inside a shack at Chris Hani informal settlement in New Brighton, Gqeberha last night, 22 October 2024.

It is alleged that at about 21:30, SAPS New Brighton were summoned to a complaint of shooting at a shack in Chris Hani informal settlement, New Brighton. On police arrival at the scene, they found the bodies of five men with multiple gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.

The names of the deceased are withheld until a formal identification process is concluded.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects, to contact Detective Captain Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

