South Africa: Eight Suspects Arrested On an Alleged Diamond Investment Scam

press release

A mutli- disciplinary operation led by Northern Cape Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit resulted to the arrest of eight suspects who are alleged to have been involved in the diamond investment scam.

The operation, which resumed last night, rounded up suspects in Gauteng and North West. The suspects includes a couple wherein the husband is alleged to be the mastermind behind the scam along with his wife.

Diamond investors were scammed of more than R4 billion since 2019.

More arrests are imminent, and the suspects are expected to appear in Bronkhospruit Magistrate's court on Thursday, 24 October 2024, on charges which includes but not limited to fraud, money laundering, theft and racketeering.