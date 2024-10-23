Rwanda: Niyibizi Appointed Espoir FC Head Coach

23 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Third tier side Espoir FC have appointed Suleiman Niyibizi as their new head coach.

The Rusizi-based club was relegated to the third division after they were docked 50 points for fielding unlicensed Congolese goalkeeper Christian Watanga Milembe during the 2023-24 second division league campaign.

The club now hopes to make an immediate comeback to the second division and they see Niyibizi as the right coach to help them achieve the target.

According to the club management, Niyibizi completed the move after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Niyibizi previously coached a number of clubs including Amagaju FC, Miroplast, Aspor, Étoile de l'Est, Rwamagana City (currently Muhazi United), Kiyovu Sports, Isonga FC and AS Muhanga.

