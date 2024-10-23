Sudan: RSF Paramilitary Group Seizes Sudanese Journalist's Home in South Darfur

23 October 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) must immediately return the home of journalist Ashraf Omer Ibrahim -- a South Darfur Radio and Television correspondent and a local Al-Zarqa satellite channel presenter -- after the paramilitary group seized it last week in Nyala, South Darfur, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday.

"The seizure of Sudanese journalist Ashraf Omer Ibrahim's home by the RSF in Nyala is completely unacceptable, especially during a time of war when the safety of all civilians is already at heightened risk," said CPJ Interim MENA Program Coordinator Yeganeh Rezaian. "The RSF must immediately return Ibrahim's home and cease targeting journalists for their political beliefs."

In an October 17 statement on Facebook, the Sudanese Journalists' Union called the seizure of Ibrahim's home a crime against journalists and "free voices," accusing the RSF of targeting homes of those they perceive as opponents, and demanded the return of Ibrahim's home.

Ibrahim learned about the seizure of his home while living in eastern Port Sudan, where he relocated for safety after Nyala fell under the control of the RSF last year, according to a local journalist familiar with the case who spoke to CPJ via messaging app on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal.

The RSF has been engaged in a civil war with the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023, killing thousands, displacing millions, and resulting in grave threats to the media.

CPJ's email to the RSF about the seizure of Ibrahim's home received no reply.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.