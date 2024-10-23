Sudan: RSF Paramilitary Group Seizes Sudanese Journalist's Home in South Darfur

New York — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) must immediately return the home of journalist Ashraf Omer Ibrahim -- a South Darfur Radio and Television correspondent and a local Al-Zarqa satellite channel presenter -- after the paramilitary group seized it last week in Nyala, South Darfur, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday.

"The seizure of Sudanese journalist Ashraf Omer Ibrahim's home by the RSF in Nyala is completely unacceptable, especially during a time of war when the safety of all civilians is already at heightened risk," said CPJ Interim MENA Program Coordinator Yeganeh Rezaian. "The RSF must immediately return Ibrahim's home and cease targeting journalists for their political beliefs."

In an October 17 statement on Facebook, the Sudanese Journalists' Union called the seizure of Ibrahim's home a crime against journalists and "free voices," accusing the RSF of targeting homes of those they perceive as opponents, and demanded the return of Ibrahim's home.

Ibrahim learned about the seizure of his home while living in eastern Port Sudan, where he relocated for safety after Nyala fell under the control of the RSF last year, according to a local journalist familiar with the case who spoke to CPJ via messaging app on the condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal.

The RSF has been engaged in a civil war with the Sudanese Armed Forces since April 2023, killing thousands, displacing millions, and resulting in grave threats to the media.

CPJ's email to the RSF about the seizure of Ibrahim's home received no reply.