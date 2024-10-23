Zimbabwe: SA Automotive Industry Revamp Looms

22 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)

The government is planning some major changes to its industrial policy for the automotive industry by providing incentives and support to other new energy vehicle (NEV) technologies, and not just electric vehicles (EVs).

This includes introducing tax rebates or subsidies for consumers to accelerate the uptake of these vehicles in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the SA Auto Week conference in Cape Town last week that consideration must be given to incentives for manufacturers as well as tax rebates or subsidies for consumers to accelerate the uptake of EVs as well as hybrid vehicles.

Ramaphosa did not provide any time scale for implementation of these incentives or indicate how they would be funded, but more detail could be revealed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the Mid-Term Budget speech on 30 October.

Billy Tom, president of automotive business council Naamsa and CEO of Isuzu Motors South Africa, said on Friday Naamsa recently had a meeting with Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau and has set up a follow-up session where he believes the issue will be unpacked and the industry will get more clarity around how the incentives will be funded. -- Moneyweb

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.