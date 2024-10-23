Zimbabwe: Rukato Gains Invaluable Karting Experience in Italy

The 2024 ROK Kart International Super Final was held at the South Garda kart track in Lonato, Italy, last weekend.

Zimbabwe's qualifying driver, Seth Rukato (11), experienced the most exciting and challenging races of his short career when he took part in his first kart race outside the country.

The event, which began last Tuesday with sporting checks and free practice sessions, continued during the week with five qualifying heats that decided the final order for the two pre-final races, leading to the main final held on Saturday.

Seth put in a good effort during the dry free practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday with his best lap time only 1.5 seconds off the fastest competitors. Having to learn the track and drive a different brand of kart from the one he usually drives made his performance even more impressive.

However, torrential rain during Friday's qualifying heats flooded the paddocks and challenged Seth as this was his first experience racing in the rain with full-wet weather tyres.

On a wet and slippery circuit, the competition was frantic, and the aim was just to stay out of trouble and finish the races.

As the rain became progressively harder during Friday's last race of the day, a kart spun in front of Seth and in the ensuing contact, his kart came away with a slightly bent axle.

He was unable to finish the race which compromised his points.

Saturday saw racing pre-finals take place on a still-wet track. Seth competed in the pre-final B group, which proved super competitive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the rain, Seth kept the kart on track and brought it home to finish an amazing kart racing experience.

Seth said, "I raced against some of the best karters in the world, which has been an exciting experience. The result shows that even though I learned so much, I still have more to learn. I am a better driver now than when I arrived just 10 days ago."

The Mini ROK class produced exciting racing throughout the weekend with close, hard-fought battles throughout the week. During the pre-finals and finals, the lead changed continuously proving just how competitive the class is.

Seth's father, Tinashe, said, "It's been a great experience. I have learned so much about karting that I hadn't known before. We created good memories, learned lessons, and grew up a bit! We still have lots to work on and want to do better. We would like to thank ROK Cup Zimbabwe for the support, encouragement, and guidance in this whole process of participating in the ROK Super Final".

The famous South Garda kart circuit has been home to the ROK Super Final for over 25 years and is a fast and technical 1.2 km track with long straightaways, four hairpins, and several passing opportunities.

With over 400 competitors from 40 countries, the event is a highlight of the international kart racing season.

This Sunday sees more kart racing at the Pole Position Karts National Sports Stadium track in Harare when they host the last round of the Kart Sport Club championship.