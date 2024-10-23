Zimbabwe: School of Excellence Boosts Mighty Warriors

The National Foods School of Excellence initiative is gradually taking off as a national teams' feeder channel after three of their players made it onto the squad set to participate in this year's COSAFA tournament.

Prolific Heart League striker Morelife Nyagumbo who turns out for Faith Drive, Nadia Semba of Correctional Queens, and Maningi Youth Soccer Academy's Tanyaradzwa Chihoro are products of the SOE project. They are part of the team that departs today for Gqeberha, South Africa where they will get an opportunity to showcase their football skills.

The competition runs between October 22 and November 2 as a 14-team contest and the largest women's international football competition. "We are pleased as the National Foods School Of Excellence to have our players making it to the final squad; it shows that we are in the right direction," said Northern Region Women Soccer League chair Peter Gonyora.

"When we started this project, our main aim was for it to become the main feeder channel into our national teams and we believe this a perfect start for good times ahead.

"SOE develops you girls into complete athletes, national team material so this is why our cut-off age is 18 years."

At last year's edition of the women's COSAFA, the Mighty Warriors' youngest player 17-year-old Patience Ndlovu was a product of the school.

The budding midfielder was handed her debut by former gaffer Shadreck Mlauzi when the Mighty Warriors slumped to a heartbreaking 0-2 defeat at the hands of Mozambique.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ndlovu made a colourful first impression, proving her worth on the team.

This time, she will be in the thick of things as the Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda-led side seeks to reclaim its position as a giant in the region.

Kwinji 15's charges are placed in Group D where they are to play Lesotho and Mozambique on the 24th and 27th.

The top finishers from the four groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

SOE board member for development Shawn Karemba urged schools and provincial leagues to support the development of young talent.

He said grassroots development is the best way to promote the growth on the Mighty Warriors

Final squad

Goalkeepers: Vanessa Lunga, Cynthia Shonga, Precious Mudyiwa

Defenders: Egness Tumbare, Purity Mugayi, Sheila Antonio, Nobukhosi Ncube, Alice Moyo

Midfielders: Morelife Nyagumbo, Ennety Chemhere, Daisy Kaitano, Peacemore Kepende, Natasha Ndowa, Shyline Bambamuromo, Nadia Semba, Edeline Mutumbami, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Patience Ndlovu

Forwards:

Ethel Chinyerere, Maudy Maturuse, Privilege Muneti, Christabel Katona, Mitchell John