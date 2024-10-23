Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF People's Conference Begins

Zanu PF's Politburo will convene today to kick-start this year's Annual People's Conference that is expected to take stock of the economy, party policies, and also tackle climate change, among other issues.

This will be followed by the Central Committee meeting tomorrow at the party's headquarters in Harare.

The Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference is running under the theme: "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030".

Delegates are expected to travel to Bulawayo, the venue of the conference, soon after the Central Committee meeting.

On Friday, the conference's opening coincides with the SADC Anti Sanctions Day, with the SADC chairman President Mnangagwa expected to give his key note address thereafter.

The President, who is also the Zanu PF First Secretary, is expected to preside over the conference official opening ceremony.

On Saturday, party thematic committees will make presentations to the conference before President Mnangagwa officially closes the meeting.

The conference focus will be on the state of the economy, the party and welfare of the people.

The Second Republic has embarked on a series of economic reforms aimed at revitalising Zimbabwe's economy and setting it on a path towards achieving Vision 2030 -- a blueprint for transforming the nation into an upper-middle-income country.

Central to these reforms is the emphasis on leveraging Zimbabwe's abundant natural resources, fostering a conducive business environment and attracting foreign investment to drive economic growth.

The Second Republic's economic agenda focuses on utilising Zimbabwe's rich natural resources such as gold, platinum and diamonds.

Government has introduced policies to attract investment in the mining sector, streamline regulations, and promote sustainable exploitation of these resources for the benefit of the economy and its citizens.

The Second Republic continues to successfully implement people-centric, life-changing and high impact programmes and projects across all sectors of the economy through home grown solutions and exploitation of the country's natural resources.

The Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa continued to register landmark achievements towards the betterment of Zimbabweans.

Tangible programmes and projects have been delivered, with agriculture, mining, social services and transport leading the transformative agenda.

Government is accelerating the construction of high impact dams in a bid to increase the area of crops under irrigation.

Some of the dams include Gwayi-Shangani, Kunzvi, Bindura, Tuli Manyange, Semwa, Vungu and Defe Dopota.

Some of the milestone achievements under the Second Republic in the past five years are the construction of Zimbabwe's roads, which marks a significant progress in the infrastructure development, paving the way for better connectivity and facilitating economic growth.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, said all is set for the official opening on Friday, with food, accommodation and transport to ferry delegates already in place.

The party is now finalising arrangements to ensure the conference is a success and give direction to Government policy.

The conference will see a business expo running concurrently with the main events. Delegates are already being accredited and logistics have been put in place for their accommodation and transport.

"All the systems needed to cater for the delegates are already in place and it looks like it's going to be a resounding success and very organised as usual.

"We are focused on the economic agenda and the President is a person who says my works speak for themselves. The last five years, have seen change in what the Government is doing in terms of economic performance," said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said among other things expected to be discussed are economic and social issues to ensure the country continues on its growth trajectory under the ruling party's leadership.

"Conferences are very important because Zanu PF is a party with structures, it communicates through its structures to its membership so when people come to the conference we are taking stock of our party policy. Remember party policy is what guides Government policy, the party is supreme.

"We will be looking at the macro-economic plans that we have, developments, how we are looking at countering perennial problems such as sanctions, how our projects on countering global warming. It's a platform for the whole structure to sit down, introspect, suggest, develop and come out stronger," he said.