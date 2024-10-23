Zimbabwe: Scott Dangles U.S.$10k PSL Carrot . . . Nrsl Race With Mwos Hots Up

Head Zimpapers Sports Hub

Scotland players will get US$10 000 each if they win the Northern Region Soccer League championship ahead of current leaders, MWOS.

While addressing Scottland players at training yesterday, club president Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya said the incentives were aimed at securing the NRSL title on the first attempt.

"I am pledging US$10 000 for each player if we (Scottland) make it to the Premier Soccer League," he said. With four matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the dramatic NRSL campaign, Sakupwanya has lined up incentives for each outing.

For tomorrow's game away to DZ Royal Stars at Rufaro, Scottland players will get US$1 500 each for a win and a further US$200 for every goal scored.

"For the game on Wednesday (tomorrow), there is a winning bonus of US$1 500 and on top of that, there will be US$200 for every goal scored. That means if we win 5-0 on Wednesday, each player will earn US$2500. So the more the goals scored, the more money in the players' pockets," said Sakupwanya.

He added that the incentives will be reviewed ahead of the home match against Harare City at the weekend.

"The incentives are on a match-by-match basis, meaning it might be a different package for the game that comes after this one on Wednesday."

Coach Genesis Mangombe said the incentives dangled by the club president were a big challenge to the team to deliver the goods and enjoy the fruits of hard work.

Mangombe is confident they have what it takes to fulfil Sakupwanya's dream and called on the players to take each game as it comes, and not put themselves under too much pressure. Speaking on behalf of the players, captain Lincoln Zvasiya pledged to give it their all and secure the sole Premiership ticket.

Sakupwanya said at first they were just having fun in the league and even though they kept pace with the leading pack that included former leaders Black Rhinos and Harare City, they were not winning big. As a result, their goal difference was inferior to leaders MWOS, which has necessitated the hefty bonuses now that there is belief Scottland can actually win promotion on their first attempt.

"We need goals if we are to gain promotion into the Premier League and that is why in the game against Norton Community I went to the players and pledged US$1 000 for a big win, which we got.

"Now we have a package for the next game against DZ Royals and we will see what to do for the next challenge."

Earlier, Sakupwanya delivered US$1 500 for each player for the last three wins.

Of the windfall, US$1 000 is for the 7-0 demolition of relegation-threatened Norton Community at Rufaro last week.

There was US$250 each for the other two matches where there was no incentive at stake.

All of Scottland's remaining four fixtures are in Harare. They visit DZ Royals and Harare City and then host Herentals Under-20 and Black Mambas. Current leaders, MWOS face Black Mambas away and then complete the campaign with successive home matches against CCLEE Mhangura, Norton Community, and Agama.