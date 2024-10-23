Zimbabwe: AfDB Extends U.S.$3,9m for Zim Youths, Women

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a US$3,93 million grant for Zimbabwe aimed at increasing resilience skills and entrepreneurial capacity for young people and women.

In a statement, AfDB said, "The core objective of the project is to boost employment opportunities for young people and women through vocational training, increased productivity, market ties and entrepreneurship in selected agricultural value chains."

The bank noted that the project, titled Skills Required for Employability and Productivity of Young People and Women in Zimbabwe, aims to enhance essential skills for productivity, focusing on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) within the agricultural sector.

The AfDB also highlighted plans to promote work-related learning through internships and work placements, further enhancing the employability of participants.

Economist Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi lauded the initiative, saying, "This project is a lifeline for women and young people in Zimbabwe's rural areas.

"Through targeting the agricultural value chain, it not only addresses skills gaps but also strengthens the capacity of rural economies to become more self-sufficient. When women and youth are empowered with skills, they drive local economic growth."

She also noted that the focus on TVET in agriculture will foster long-term productivity improvements and create pathways for sustainable livelihoods.

The project also seeks to establish connections between agricultural production and private buyers, specifically targeting young people and women associated with the designated TVET institutions.

"This market-oriented approach is crucial for ensuring that participants are not only skilled but also integrated into the economic value chain.

"Developing skills through TVET centres and strengthening market ties are crucial to the economic empowerment of women and young people in Zimbabwe's rural economy," AfDB added.

Dr Prosper Chitambara, an economist, praised the grant as a proactive strategy that links education to market needs. "This is a commendable approach to inclusive growth," Dr Chitambara said.

"Vocational training in agriculture, when paired with entrepreneurship and access to markets, will not only create jobs but also increase the productivity of agricultural value chains, a sector that remains key to Zimbabwe's economy."

He highlighted the positive ripple effect the project will have, as increased productivity can improve food security and foster economic resilience.

The AfDB's prior initiatives, including the US$5,8 million Youth and Women Empowerment Project (2017-2022) and the US$3,5 million Sustainable Enterprise Development for Women and Youth Project (2021-2025), laid the groundwork for this new phase of support, further enhancing Zimbabwe's efforts to empower its rural population.

According to AfDB, the funding initiative is anticipated to generate 3 900 direct jobs and 10 000 indirect jobs, providing direct benefits to TVET institutions.

Additionally, it will support 200 women, 1 000 young individuals, 400 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) led by women and young workers, as well as 10 agricultural cooperatives.

Entrepreneur Sarah Mupona commended the AfDB's focus on MSMEs, particularly those led by women.

"Zimbabwe's MSME sector is ripe for growth, and this grant could be the catalyst needed to push these enterprises to the next level," Ms Mupona said.

"By focusing on entrepreneurial skills and market access, the AfDB is laying a solid foundation for sustainable business growth.

"This is especially important in agriculture, where access to buyers and markets can make or break a business."

A total of 5 000 participants will benefit from various technical and business management training initiatives, engaging them in the production, processing, and marketing of products from the horticulture, goat farming, and fishery value chains.

The AfDB's integrated approach ensures that these skills are not only taught but applied directly within the local agricultural sector.

The AfDB's 10-year strategy (2024-2033) reflects optimism about Africa's potential to transform its economies and societies.

The strategy outlines a vision of a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and integrated Africa, driven by two key objectives: accelerating inclusive green growth and fostering prosperous and resilient economies.

This mission, rooted in sustainable development, remains vital today.

The AfDB's consistent support over the past 60 years has played a pivotal role in advancing social progress and economic development, and this latest project in Zimbabwe continues that legacy.