Zimbabwe: Farmers Start Collecting Pfumvudza Inputs

FOLLOWING the launch of the Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa small-scale farming scheme by President Mnangagwa in Buhera last week, the distribution of inputs has started in some provinces with farmers collecting inputs, while the Meteorological Services Department has forecast heavy rains next week.

Farmers have high expectations of a good season following predictions of normal to above normal rainfall, at least after a hesitant start, and Government has set a conducive environment for a successful season through early distribution of inputs to farmers.

Following the El Nino-induced drought which ravaged most places in the country, farmers have a chance to grow more for ordinary needs and to rebuild reserves.

Pfumvudza inputs vary according to agro-ecological zones to ensure optimised production.

Land preparation is in full throttle with farmers so far having prepared about 70 percent of the targeted Pfumvudza plots which are ready for planting.

Mashonaland West Ardas provincial director Mrs Evelyn Ndoro said 1 049 032 plots, covering 65 459,6ha hectares had been prepared in the province by last week.

Ardas Mashonaland West director Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi said the province had a target of 360 000 hectares to be put under maize.

"We have commenced the distribution of seeds and fertiliser under Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme across the province.

"This is to make sure that we meet and or surpass our target as the region is expecting normal to above normal rains this summer," she said.

Inputs are distributed according to ecological regions with those in Kariba and Sanyati, the province's hottest areas that also receive minimum rainfall, receiving traditional grains.

The official Chegutu district distribution launch is going to be held today at Railway 28 Farm in Ward 14 with Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Marian Chombo expected to officiate.

This year's overall production volumes of the major crops are expected to increase to over four million tonnes.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Prof Obert Jiri said movement of inputs has improved with 33 percent of targeted seed, 27 percent of top dressing fertilisers and 45 percent of the targeted basal dressing fertiliser having been delivered to GMB depots to ensure that farmers access them on time before the rainy season starts.

"Inputs distribution is in full swing. We are geared for the summer season. Inputs distribution has started to pave way for a successful summer cropping season. All provinces and districts push inputs distribution in their areas. We look forward to a successful season," he said.