Zimbabwe: AU Explores Continental Convention Against GBV

THE African Union (AU) is in the process of drafting a landmark convention on the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls, which represents a significant step forward in the collective continental efforts to combat violence against women and girls, Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development permanent secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda has said.

Speaking at the national stakeholder consultative meeting on the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls in Harare yesterday, Dr Sibanda said the continental efforts to fight Gender Based Violence will allow countries to tailor their approaches to the unique cultural, social and economic contexts of African nations.

"By grounding the convention in our shared values and traditions, we can ensure that it resonates with the communities it aims to protect," she said.

Dr Sibanda added that by adopting a continental framework, stakeholders will foster regional solidarity and collaboration among African nations.

"This shared commitment to eliminating violence against women and girls strengthens our collective resolve and allows us to share best practices and lessons learnt," said Dr Sibanda.

By creating an African convention, the continent can take a leading role in the global fight against violence towards women and girls.

This will further position Africa as a proactive force in addressing human rights issues, setting an example for other regions.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the consultative meeting, Rosario Memorial Trust executive director, Ms Michelle Mutogo, said: "This convention is very important because it addresses a gap that exists in legal frameworks within Africa.

"We have the Maputo Protocol, the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, but all these do not specifically address issues relating to violence against women.

"That is why the convention is very important. It will also give States a referral point on how they can address issues around social norms, around changing harmful cultural practices that perpetuate child marriages and harmful cultural practises like female genital mutilation."

GBV cases are on the rise across the continent and governments continue to explore ways of eliminating the vice.