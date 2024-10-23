Kenya: DPP Approves Graft Charges Against 4 Taita Taveta County Officials

23 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) has approved corruption charges against four Taita Taveta County officials including governor Andrew Mwadime's Economic Advisor Thomas Jumwa.

This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) forwarded the investigation files to the DPP.

The other senior county officials now facing graft charges include Liverson Julius Mghendi Former County Secretary, Christine Mawonfo Mwakera - Former Chief Officer, Finance and Leonard Lagat - Former County Chief Officer, Trade, Tourism and Co-operatives Development.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today, upon perusal of the investigation files forwarded to him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), made the decision to charge the following senior officials at the County Government of Taita Taveta with graft," the statement read in part.

According to the DPP the four county top officials will be charged with various charges including Conspiracy to commit corruption offence ,engaging in a project without prior planning and Unlawful acquisition of public property.

Other charges are uttering false documents and failure to comply with procedures relating to incurring of expenditure.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the rule of law and further, with due regard to the public interest, the administration of justice, and prevention of the abuse of legal process," it added.

