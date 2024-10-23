Kenya: Engineers Plan Convention On Industrialization, Economic Transformation, and Job Creation

Nairobi — The Institute of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) is organizing its 31st International Convention, set to take place from October 29 to November 1, 2024, at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa.

The convention will bring together engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders from Kenya and abroad to discuss how industrialization can drive economic transformation, job creation, and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the media launch, Eric Mugaa, Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, underscored the essential role of engineers in Kenya's development, noting that innovation and technology are central to the country's economic transformation.

He highlighted the government's focus on improving water, sanitation, and irrigation infrastructure to support agricultural and economic growth.

Shammah Kiteme, President of IEK, emphasized the need for a renewed focus on industrialization to boost economic growth, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

He pointed out that manufacturing's contribution to Kenya's GDP has dropped from 9.2 percent in 2015 to 7.7 percent currently, calling for innovation and strategies to reverse the trend and ensure sustainable industrial growth.

The convention will focus on how engineering can enhance industrialization to position Kenya at the forefront of Africa's industrial landscape.