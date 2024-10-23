Tunisia: National Guard Commemorates 11th Anniversary of Sidi Ali Ben Aoun Terrorist Attack Martyrs

Tunis — The National Guard commemorated on Wednesday the 11th anniversary of the martyrs of Sidi Ali Ben Aoun terrorist attack in Sidi Bouzid governorate.

The martyrs are: Colonel Major Imed Hizi, Colonel Major Socrate Cherni, Lieutenant Colonel Tahar Chebbi, Major Anis Salhi, Captain Mohamed Marzouki and Lieutenant Ridha Mnasri.

The National Guard is also commemorating the 10th anniversary of Chebbaou events in Manouba where Lieutenant Achraf Ben Aziza fell as martyr in a battle against a group of terrorists.

This commemoration will take place in the various districts of the National Guard, spokesman for the General Directorate of the National Guard told TAP.

He also voiced the continued commitment of the security institution to forge ahead with the war against terrorism in recognition of the sacrifices made by fellow national guards to protect the country.

Six elite National Guard officers were martyred and five others wounded on October 23, 2013 in a shootout with a terrorist group in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun. Several terrorists were killed in this operation and their plan to attack several institutions in Sidi Bouzid was foiled.