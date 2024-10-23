Djibouti: Angola and Djibouti Discuss Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Djibouti, on Wednesday, in the Province of Luanda, will hold talks with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The talks will be chaired by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and his counterpart from Djibouti, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

The two countries have manifested the need to cooperate in the development and execution of port projects, taking into account, on one side, Angola's excellent geographical conditions, and on the other hand, the remarkable size of Djibouti's port infrastructure, something that could facilitate the mobility of products and services, within the scope of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

Angola and Djibouti are interested to cooperate in the political, diplomatic, defense and security fields, including the fight against terrorism, industry, trade, logistics, transport and infrastructure, as well as in energy sector.

However, both states also intend to share experiences in the field of port management and encourage exchanges within the private business sector.

