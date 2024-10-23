Djibouti: Angola and Djibouti Discuss Cooperation

23 October 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Djibouti, on Wednesday, in the Province of Luanda, will hold talks with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The talks will be chaired by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and his counterpart from Djibouti, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

The two countries have manifested the need to cooperate in the development and execution of port projects, taking into account, on one side, Angola's excellent geographical conditions, and on the other hand, the remarkable size of Djibouti's port infrastructure, something that could facilitate the mobility of products and services, within the scope of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

Angola and Djibouti are interested to cooperate in the political, diplomatic, defense and security fields, including the fight against terrorism, industry, trade, logistics, transport and infrastructure, as well as in energy sector.

However, both states also intend to share experiences in the field of port management and encourage exchanges within the private business sector.

FMA/ART/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.