Angola: Government Orders Construction of Sumbe Flood Control Project

Sumbe — The Angolan government on Tuesday, in Cuanza Sul Province, instructed the local institutions to prepare and build the Sumbe flood control project, which should include macro and micro drainage actions, as soon as the ongoing Sumbe integrated infrastructure project is completed.

According to the final communiqué of the meeting that the Head of State, João Lourenço, held with the Cuanza-Sul authorities, the Government also instructs also the conservation of school heritage, fighting theft and vandalization of school desks and boards, an action that must be carried out under the coordination of local authorities.

It recommended the availability of braille machines and paper to increase the dignity and inclusion of people with visual impairments.

As for the health sector, the Government recommended the adaptation works of the Quibaúla Medical Center, which should function as a paediatric hospital for the Province of Cuanza-Sul, as part of the increase in specialized health services.

The Angolan Government also understands that it is necessary to complete the works to adapt the building of the children's reception center to accommodate the Cuanza-Sul Higher Polytechnic Institute.

During the meeting, which also also attended by members of the central government, participants concluded the need to implement a program to recover heritage with historical and cultural value in the province, namely the Quibala, Quicombo and Libolo Fortresses, as well as extending the study to the fortresses of Catumbela in Benguela province, Massangano in Cuanza-Norte, Ambriz in Bengo and Kulumbimbi in Mbanza Kongo, in the Province of Zaire, thus favouring the use of local companies and materials

The meeting concluded that it is essential to prepare and implement a strategy for granting the Quibala and Cela airfields to private investors who have the interest and capacity to manage them.

Another important measure for the province's growth has to do with the reversion, in favor of the State, of the vast extensions of arable land granted to private parties that do not include making use of them usefully and effectively.

Regarding identification, the government ordered the promotion of the construction of infrastructures with a view to providing services to issues, particularly in the areas of issuing Identity Cards (ID), Civil Registrations and Notary Services.