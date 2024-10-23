Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Meets UN Official to Discuss Security Transition

Mogadishu — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia held a productive meeting with Atul Khare, the Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support at the United Nations, focusing on the country's security transitions.

The talks, which took place recently, emphasized the collaborative efforts with the African Union (AU), the UN, and other international partners concerning the post-AMISOM mission, now referred to as AUSSOM.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre highlighted the importance of increased UN support to enhance Somalia's security capabilities. The discussions encompassed strategies to combat Al-Shabaab and the broader security architecture after the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Khare, on his part, praised Somalia's upcoming role on the UN Security Council for 2025-2026, expressing optimism about Somalia's growing influence in promoting regional and global peace. The dialogue reflected Somalia's commitment to strengthening its security framework and international partnerships as it navigates this critical phase.

The meeting underscores Somalia's proactive approach to engaging with global bodies like the UN to ensure a smoother transition in security responsibilities, aiming to build a more stable and secure nation.

The discussions also touched on the broader international support needed to help Somalia achieve these goals, signaling a period of transformation and closer cooperation on security matters.