Somalia Secures Landmark Climate Funding for Sustainable Agriculture Initiatives

Mogadishu — In a major step for climate adaptation and agricultural resilience, Somalia has received a historic funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) during its recent board meeting held in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea, from October 21 to 24, 2024.

Titled "Climate Resilient Agriculture in Somalia (Ugbaad)," the project has garnered USD 94.9 million, making it the highest funded initiative of this session. The Green Climate Fund will contribute USD 79.7 million, with an additional USD 15.2 million from the USAID-funded TRANSFORM project, overseen by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The Ugbaad project aims to transform agriculture in Somalia by improving water management, introducing climate-resilient crops, and strengthening local farming infrastructure. These initiatives seek to boost productivity and protect farmers' livelihoods from the growing threats of climate change.

The rapid approval of this initiative--achieved in just five months--highlights the effective lobbying and strategic efforts undertaken by Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, Somalia's Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

In nod of her vital role in securing this funding, the GCF Board formally invited Minister Al-Makhzoumi following the project's approval, underscoring her advocacy for Somalia's climate challenges. This announcement is also timely, as it precedes COP29, which will highlight the impact of climate finance on developing nations and the urgent need for action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Somalia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Al-Makhzoumi expressed gratitude and optimism about the funding, stating, "This record-breaking support from the GCF reflects our collective efforts and is a major victory for climate finance in Somalia. It represents a transformative step toward sustainable agriculture and resilience against climate impacts." Her remarks celebrate the achievement while emphasizing the ongoing need for climate justice and continued international support.

The Ugbaad project marks a crucial milestone in Somalia's sustainable agriculture efforts, equipping local farmers to adapt to climate change and improve food security. It also reinforces global commitments to support vulnerable regions, highlighting the interconnectedness of climate action.

As Somalia moves forward, the Ugbaad project sets a precedent for other nations facing similar challenges, showcasing how targeted climate finance can bring real change to those affected by environmental shifts. By fostering resilience in agricultural systems, Somalia is not only working towards its own sustainable future but also contributing to the broader global effort to combat climate change and its far-reaching effects.