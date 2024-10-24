Zimbabwe: Residents Petition Govt Amid High Staff Turnover At Ccc-Led Karoi Town Council

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

Karoi town in Mashonaland West province is reportedly plagued by stunted growth owing to unending changes of staff occupying critical offices, most of whom are in acting capacities.

Karoi Town Council (KTC) led by its chairman, Alderman Kudakwashe Chigumo of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), has been without a substantive town secretary since the suspension and eventual departure of Wellington Mutikani in 2021.

In recent years, at least six acting town secretaries have been thrust onto the hot seat, including Freddy Mumiriki, Precious Nharara and Hastings Makunda.

Residents strongly feel the uncertainty surrounding the council's highest office is retarding developmental projects in the town, hence they have petitioned Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Marian Chombo to intervene.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Association of Residents Trust (ZNOART) provincial chairman, Liberty Chitiya has since penned a petition begging Chombo's intervention into the running of KTC and probe the state of affairs.

"Karoi town has no substantive personnel in critical management positions except the recently appointed engineer and town planner since 2017.

"There have been suspensions and re-suspensions of management and councillors with the recent suspension of the acting town secretary (Tongai Namisala) as his second suspension in as many years resulting in gross incompetence in the whole entity," said Chitiya.

"The unprocedural dismissal of staff is costing council with legal representation fees and at most council losing all labour cases at the cost of residents and ratepayers money."

ZNOART argues that it is jerking authorities to scrutinize Karoi on the strength of the Urban Councils Act, Public Finance Management Act (Ch.22:19) section 50 on Corporate Governance and by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Call to Action Local Authorities Blue Print on Service Delivery towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

"The blueprint on service delivery is clear on the modernisation and renewal of local authorities to begin with implementation and/or improvement in three areas; corporate governance, organisational capacity and systems to lay a base for a modernisation and renewal programme.

"Pursuant to this, we feel that Karoi is way behind in the three areas and we do hereby urge you as employer and custodian of local authorities to listen to our pleas in the petition...

"Furthermore, the town is behind in all national processes such as the Master Plan, the 2024 Budget Review, 2025 Strategic Planning, 2025 Budget Processes and implementation of Auditor General reports findings," the residents' association leader said.

Chitiya also charged that there is a lack of urgency in implementing resolutions that have a direct impact on service delivery needed by Karoi residents and ratepayers facing water challenges, unnavigable roads and non-existent street lighting, among other ills.

Additionally, ZNOART said there is a minimum trace of acquittals of devolution funds, which are being disbursed without the input from the Devolution Stakeholders Committee of Karoi which last sat in 2023.

Chitiya also blamed authorities at the undefire opposition-dominated KTC for not recognizing the input of legally registered residents' bodies.

"There is no regard for stakeholders and residents and ratepayers associations who are not considered in crucial decisions meetings as they have called for formal MOUs and stakeholders meetings since February 2024 to no avail.

"It seems something is rotten in the town of Karoi. We are almost at a standstill, except for fraud cases and suspensions. The situation has been worsened by reports of alleged abuse of funds meant for KTC Master Plan development.

"We humbly invite your office to probe further after the recent arrest of KTC acting town secretary Mr. Namisala as a tip of the iceberg.

"These concerns have a knock-on effect on service delivery, rates payments and the general development of the town into city status, resulting in a general lack of transparency, accountability and efficiency," wrote Chitiya in the petition.

"We won't prescribe the intervention at your disposal but we are convinced that your legal and constitutional intervention is guaranteed in the Urban Councils and will be greatly appreciated by Karoi residents and ratepayers who are facing constant insecurities, lack of corporate governance and loss of institutional memory," he added.

Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe gives citizens the right to petition.