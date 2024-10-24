South Africa: Gauteng Faces Severe Water Shortage - South African News Briefs - October 24, 2024

Gauteng Faces Severe Water Shortage

Gauteng is grappling with a serious water crisis, with Rand Water warning that the province's water reserves could soon be depleted, reports SABC News. The No Drop report reveals that 33% of the water losses are due to widespread leaks, illegal connections, and uncontrolled usage. In response, Riskonet Africa has urged businesses to review their risk management plans to mitigate disruptions caused by potential water shortages. Volker Von Widdern, Principal of Strategic Risk at Riskonet Africa, suggests that households and businesses should explore rainwater harvesting as a viable solution.

Gauteng Municipalities Progress in Debt Relief Program

Several municipalities in Gauteng are making progress under the debt relief initiative aimed at reducing their debts to Eskom, reports EWN. This initiative, spearheaded by the National Treasury and Eskom, seeks to assist municipalities struggling to settle their electricity debts. During a local government summit in Muldersdrift, Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile provided an update on the debt relief efforts. Five municipalities - Emfuleni, Rand West City, Mogale City, Lesedi, and Merafong - have applied to have portions of their debts to Eskom written off. Recently, Rand West City saw a third of its debt, totaling nearly R300 million, forgiven. However, Maile noted that Lesedi and Merafong municipalities still need to meet certain criteria to qualify for the debt relief programme.

Concerns Over Foodborne Illnesses in Gauteng Schools

The Gauteng Department of Education has raised concerns about the rising number of foodborne illness incidents in schools across the province, reports EWN. This follows an incident at Emmangweni Primary School in Thembisa, where 16 students were rushed to hospitals after consuming atchar bought from two Grade 7 learners. The department said that the students began experiencing dizziness and vomiting shortly after eating the atchar during the school break. Atchar, a popular South Asian pickle made from preserved vegetables, meats, or fruits, is a common condiment in South Africa. Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said an urgent solution is needed to prevent similar cases going forward.

