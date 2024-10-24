Kenya, Somalia Endorse New AUSSOM Mission Set to Begin in 2025

Nairobi — Kenya and Somalia have officially endorsed the new African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), set to launch in January 2025.

During a two-day visit to Kenya, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President William Ruto underscored the importance of a seamless transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to AUSSOM. They called for adequate funding for the new mission, highlighting the potential of UN Resolution 2719 to provide essential resources.

The leaders emphasized the need to support the Somali Security Development Plan and strengthen the Somali Security Forces (SSF). Both heads of state urged the international community to ensure a smooth transition and contribute to the stabilization efforts.

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to stand in solidarity with Somalia, pledging continued support for its stabilization and state-building efforts. He also acknowledged Somalia's pivotal role in international peace and security, particularly during a critical period of global governance reforms.

President Mohamud praised Kenya's role in restoring peace and security in Somalia, with the Kenya Defence Forces playing a key part alongside Somali Security Forces and other ATMIS troop-contributing countries in the fight against terrorism.

The two presidents also reviewed regional security and stressed the importance of upholding the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference. They reiterated their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing mutual interests through continuous dialogue.

Statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed that the discussions between the two leaders focused on strengthening cooperation and finding solutions that respect the rights and aspirations of both nations.

President Mohamud's working visit to Kenya, held from October 21 to 22, 2024, followed an invitation from President Ruto.