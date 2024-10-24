Kenyans to Apply for UK Visas Via Vfs Global Offices in Nairobi, Mombasa

23 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Wishing to travel to the United Kingdom can now apply for UK visas through newly opened VFS Global offices in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Alok Singhal, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa for VFS Global, announced that visa applicants must first book an appointment before completing their application.

Singhal emphasized VFS Global's long-standing partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, expressing excitement about providing top-notch services to Kenyan travelers.

He also mentioned several optional services designed to simplify the application process, including document upload assistance, submission outside business hours, SMS notifications, and passport courier return once a decision is made.

For Nairobi residents, VFS Global offers a Mobile Visa service, allowing applicants to submit their visa applications from their homes or offices.

Another feature, 'Keep My Passport While Applying,' allows customers to retain their passports after submitting their application and biometrics, only returning them when a decision is reached.

VFS Global was recently awarded a contract to provide UK visa services in 142 countries globally, expanding its previous services from 58 countries to 31 in Africa by October 2024.

