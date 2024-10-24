Uganda's Efforts to Combat HIV/Aids Show Progress but Challenges Remain

Uganda's efforts to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic have made significant strides, yet crucial gaps remain, particularly in preventing mother-to-child transmission of the virus.

According to latest statistics, 4,700 children were born with HIV, despite extensive preventative measures aimed at curbing this transmission route.

This figure highlights the challenges the country continues to face as it works towards ending the HIV epidemic by 2030.

Health experts point to several factors contributing to this troubling statistic.

Dr. Vincent Bagambe of the Uganda AIDS Commission emphasised that delays in seeking antenatal care, mothers contracting the virus after becoming pregnant, and poor adherence to HIV treatment during pregnancy are reversing gains in the fight against mother-to-child transmission.

"Mothers who delay seeking care or fail to adhere to treatment are risking the health of their babies and undermining years of progress," Dr. Bagambe said.

While the prevention of mother-to-child transmission program has proven effective, the 4,700 children born with HIV reveal that more work is needed to ensure all mothers are reached and supported.

In addition to transmission issues during pregnancy, girls between the ages of 15 and 24 have emerged as one of the most vulnerable groups. Statistics show that this demographic accounts for 50% of new HIV infections in Uganda.

Experts are calling for stronger parental involvement and awareness efforts to counter misinformation circulating on social media, which often leads young people astray.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Ruth Senyonyi the Chairperson Uganda Aids commission noted with concern that misinformation on social media as one of the challenges that lead to misleading of young people.

"Misinformation about HIV is rampant, and without proper guidance, young people can easily be misled. Parents need to step in and talk to their children about HIV to protect them," said Dr. Senyonyi.

Despite these challenges, Uganda continues to make significant progress in other areas of HIV care and treatment. Currently, 1.49 million people are living with HIV in the country, with 92% aware of their positive status and 90% on treatment.

However, the country's goal is to reach the global target of 95-95-95 by 2025, where 95% of people know their status, 95% are on treatment, and 95% have suppressed viral loads.

These insights were shared during the launch of Uganda's Red Ribbon campaign in preparation for World AIDS Day, which will be commemorated on December 1st.

The campaign is part of the country's ongoing effort to maintain focus and momentum in the fight against HIV/AIDS as the 2030 deadline to eliminate the epidemic draws closer.